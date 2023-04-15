  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the Western Caribbean

We found you 85 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Aerials F L034

6 Night
6 Nt Bimini, Grand Cayman & MexicoDetails

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Key West, Belize & Grand CaymanDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

2,697 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Aerials F L034

5 Night
Key West & Cayman Holiday CruiseDetails

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Very last days to get 45% off 2nd Sailor

  • Disconnect from routine. Reconnect with yourself. Redefine your time
  • 20+ eateries w/ Michelin-starred chef-curated menus. Always included
  • Winner of 5 Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards

Virgin Voyages

5 Night
Bahamas & Mexico CruiseDetails

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,600 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

5 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

2,181 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

2,697 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

2,181 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

6 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

2,600 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

6 Night
6 Nt Key West, Bimini & CaymanDetails

1,918 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

5 Night
Bahamas & Mexico CruiseDetails

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
7 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

2,181 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

6 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

83 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
7 Nt Key West, Belize And Grand CaymanDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Cruises from Cartagena to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from Cartagena to the Western Caribbean

865 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the Western Caribbean

2,263 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from Galveston to the Western Caribbean

764 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from Miami to the Western Caribbean

2,791 Reviews
Cruises from Mobile to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from Mobile to the Western Caribbean

59 Reviews
Cruises from New Orleans to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from New Orleans to the Western Caribbean

730 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from Manhattan to the Western Caribbean

1,142 Reviews
Cruises from Port Canaveral to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from Port Canaveral to the Western Caribbean

2,479 Reviews
Cruises from San Juan to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from San Juan to the Western Caribbean

4,339 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from St. Maarten to the Western Caribbean

5,226 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from Tampa to the Western Caribbean

660 Reviews
Cruises from New York to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from New York to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from Florida to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from Florida to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from Texas to the Western Caribbean

Cruises from Texas to the Western Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 6th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent