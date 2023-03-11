  • Newsletter
Cruises from Taipei (Keelung) to Asia

We found you 9 cruises

Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

12 Night
Asia - South EastDetails

2,082 Reviews
Leaving:Taipei
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 27, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

12 Night
Asia - South EastDetails

2,312 Reviews
Leaving:Taipei
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Regatta
Regatta

14 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

390 Reviews
Leaving:Taipei
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 24, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

10 Night
Asia - JapanDetails

2,082 Reviews
Leaving:Taipei
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 21, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Asia - JapanDetails

2,312 Reviews
Leaving:Taipei
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

365 Reviews
Leaving:Taipei
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Mar 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Asia - South EastDetails

2,103 Reviews
Leaving:Taipei
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

77 Reviews
Leaving:Taipei
Cruise Line:Ponant
Mar 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

16 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

378 Reviews
Leaving:Taipei
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Mar 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 4th, 2023.

