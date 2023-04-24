  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Honolulu to Alaska

Cruises from Honolulu to Alaska

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

16 Night
Alaska - OtherDetails

2,079 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

16 Night
Alaska - OtherDetails

2,079 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Cruises from Anchorage to Alaska

Cruises from Anchorage to Alaska

95 Reviews
Cruises from Honolulu to Alaska

Cruises from Honolulu to Alaska

753 Reviews
Cruises from Juneau to Alaska

Cruises from Juneau to Alaska

1,768 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles to Alaska

Cruises from Los Angeles to Alaska

618 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego to Alaska

Cruises from San Diego to Alaska

352 Reviews
Cruises from San Francisco to Alaska

Cruises from San Francisco to Alaska

408 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle to Alaska

Cruises from Seattle to Alaska

924 Reviews
Cruises from Seward to Alaska

Cruises from Seward to Alaska

207 Reviews
Cruises from Tokyo to Alaska

Cruises from Tokyo to Alaska

65 Reviews
Cruises from Toronto to Alaska

Cruises from Toronto to Alaska

3 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver to Alaska

Cruises from Vancouver to Alaska

753 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier to Alaska

Cruises from Whittier to Alaska

68 Reviews
Cruises from Ketchikan to Alaska

Cruises from Ketchikan to Alaska

2,003 Reviews
Cruises from California to Alaska

Cruises from California to Alaska

Cruises from Kangerlussuaq to Alaska

Cruises from Kangerlussuaq to Alaska

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 6th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent