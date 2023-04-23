  • Newsletter
Cruises from Dover to Europe

Cruises from Dover to Europe

We found you 26 cruises

Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

11 Night
Norways Famous Fjords 11d Lon-cphDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

12 Night
Western Europe's Historic & Cultural IconsDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Pride
Carnival Pride

9 Night
Britsh Isles CruiseDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Sep 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Pride
Carnival Pride

9 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Sep 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Scandinavia & Baltic CruiseDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Britsh Isles CruiseDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jul 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Scandinavia & Baltic CruiseDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jul 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Iceland & British Isles CruiseDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Iceland & British Isles CruiseDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jul 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Britsh Isles CruiseDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Ponant
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Seafarers Path & Spanish MagicDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Sep 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Path Of Ancient SeafarersDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Sep 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Wonders Of The British IslesDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 25th, 2022.

