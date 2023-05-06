  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
May 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

May 2023 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

We found you 34 cruises

Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port CanaveralDetails

3,061 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,629 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,187 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port CanaveralDetails

3,061 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,435 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,998 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,998 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,283 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Bermuda & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,163 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
