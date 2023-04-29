  • Newsletter
Cruises from Piraeus to France

Cruises from Piraeus to France

We found you 45 cruises

Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

95 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Viva
Norwegian Viva under contruction at Fincantieri (Photo: Fincantieri)

10 Night
Europe - Classic MediterraneanDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

12 Night
Ancient EmpiresDetails

1,053 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

95 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Mediterranean RomanceDetails

1,053 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern MedDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

727 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
26 Night
Ancient Empires & Spanish FarewellDetails

1,053 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

727 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

619 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

1,991 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Adriatic Dream & Passage To AmericaDetails

225 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

1,980 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
