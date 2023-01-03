  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

January 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

We found you 17 cruises

Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas

9 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

11 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,012 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas

9 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Quantum of the Seas
Quantum of the Seas in Alaska (Photo: Melinda Crow)

10 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

500 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-pptDetails

102 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jan 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

306 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Australia ProductDetails

2,071 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Australia ProductDetails

2,071 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Australia ProductDetails

2,071 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

500 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-pptDetails

102 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jan 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jan 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-pptDetails

102 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jan 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jan 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jan 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

December 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2022 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

May 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

May 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

July 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

August 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

September 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

October 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

November 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

December 2023 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

January 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

February 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

March 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

April 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

May 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

May 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

June 2024 Cruises to the South Pacific

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 5th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent