  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Dover to Europe

Cruises from Dover to Europe

We found you 50 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

11 Night
Norways Famous Fjords 11d Lon-cph

122 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Carnival Legend
Carnival Legend

12 Night
Iceland & British Isles Cruise

1,442 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Carnival Pride
Carnival Pride

9 Night
Western Europe Cruise

1,576 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

11 Night
Scandinavia & Kiel Canal

64 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Jewels Of The British Isles

64 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Britsh Isles Cruise

1,576 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Scandinavia & Baltic Cruise

1,576 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Britsh Isles Cruise

1,576 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

25 Night
British Isles & Majestic Iceland

64 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Western Europe Cruise

1,442 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Scandinavia & Baltic Cruise

1,576 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Britsh Isles Cruise

1,442 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Britsh Isles Cruise

1,442 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

9 Night
Britsh Isles Cruise

1,576 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Western Europe Cruise

1,442 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Cruises from Alicante to Europe

Cruises from Alicante to Europe

95 Reviews
Cruises from Amsterdam to Europe

Cruises from Amsterdam to Europe

981 Reviews
Cruises from Bordeaux to Europe

Cruises from Bordeaux to Europe

57 Reviews
Cruises from Buenos Aires to Europe

Cruises from Buenos Aires to Europe

293 Reviews
Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Europe

Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Europe

152 Reviews
Cruises from Dubai to Europe

Cruises from Dubai to Europe

261 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg to Europe

Cruises from Hamburg to Europe

156 Reviews
Cruises from Kiel to Europe

Cruises from Kiel to Europe

54 Reviews
Cruises from Tilbury to Europe

Cruises from Tilbury to Europe

67 Reviews
Cruises from Dover to Europe

Cruises from Dover to Europe

87 Reviews
Cruises from Marseille to Europe

Cruises from Marseille to Europe

913 Reviews
Cruises from Messina to Europe

Cruises from Messina to Europe

436 Reviews
Cruises from Palermo to Europe

Cruises from Palermo to Europe

290 Reviews
Cruises from Rosyth to Europe

Cruises from Rosyth to Europe

Cruises from Rotterdam to Europe

Cruises from Rotterdam to Europe

145 Reviews
Cruises from Tenerife to Europe

Cruises from Tenerife to Europe

529 Reviews
Cruises from Messina to Europe

Cruises from Messina to Europe

482 Reviews
Cruises from Portsmouth to Europe

Cruises from Portsmouth to Europe

31 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden to Europe

Cruises from Ijmuiden to Europe

Cruises from Vienna to Europe

Cruises from Vienna to Europe

414 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 30th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map