April 2023 Cruises to Pacific Coastal

We found you 23 cruises

Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

5 Night
Repo - Pacific CoastalDetails

1,272 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

8 Night
Repo - Pacific CoastalDetails

2,302 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

71 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

1,915 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

984 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

899 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,146 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

2,166 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
1 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,146 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

71 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 13th, 2022.

