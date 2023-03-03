  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

March 2023 Cruises to Europe

March 2023 Cruises to Europe

We found you 232 cruises

Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

9 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern MedDetails

1,972 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

9 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern MedDetails

1,972 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Venus
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

12 Night
In Search Of The Northern LightsDetails

98 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

9 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern MedDetails

1,972 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Canary Islands / MoroccoDetails

2,094 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Canary IslandDetails

2,094 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Chateaux,rivers & WineDetails

198 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Mar 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

1,094 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Spain Intensive VoyageDetails

26 Reviews
Leaving:Gran Canaria
Cruise Line:Azamara
Mar 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Mar 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

225 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Canary IslandDetails

2,094 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Spain Intensive VoyageDetails

795 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara
Mar 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Mar 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

January 2023 Cruises to Europe

January 2023 Cruises to Europe

February 2023 Cruises to Europe

February 2023 Cruises to Europe

March 2023 Cruises to Europe

March 2023 Cruises to Europe

April 2023 Cruises to Europe

April 2023 Cruises to Europe

May 2023 Cruises to Europe

May 2023 Cruises to Europe

June 2023 Cruises to Europe

June 2023 Cruises to Europe

July 2023 Cruises to Europe

July 2023 Cruises to Europe

August 2023 Cruises to Europe

August 2023 Cruises to Europe

September 2023 Cruises to Europe

September 2023 Cruises to Europe

October 2023 Cruises to Europe

October 2023 Cruises to Europe

November 2023 Cruises to Europe

November 2023 Cruises to Europe

December 2023 Cruises to Europe

December 2023 Cruises to Europe

January 2024 Cruises to Europe

January 2024 Cruises to Europe

February 2024 Cruises to Europe

February 2024 Cruises to Europe

March 2024 Cruises to Europe

March 2024 Cruises to Europe

April 2024 Cruises to Europe

April 2024 Cruises to Europe

May 2024 Cruises to Europe

May 2024 Cruises to Europe

June 2024 Cruises to Europe

June 2024 Cruises to Europe

July 2024 Cruises to Europe

July 2024 Cruises to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 16th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent