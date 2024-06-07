CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals

We found you 16 cruises

Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

7 Night
Alaska - SeattleDetails

1,271 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Quantum of the Seas
Quantum of the Seas in Alaska (Photo: Melinda Crow)

7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

501 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
7 Nt Northbound Alaska & Hubbard GlacierDetails

1,211 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

708 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

386 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Southbound Alaska & Hubbard GlacierDetails

1,211 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,052 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

708 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Southbound Alaska & Hubbard GlacierDetails

1,211 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska Glacier ExperienceDetails

1,521 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Jun 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

386 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Jun 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Alaska Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Alaska. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Alaska cruises. Save up to 38% on last minute Alaska cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Alaska cruises often sail to Vancouver, Victoria, Seattle, Icy Strait and Seward during their cruise itinerary. Alaska cruises could leave from Anchorage, Seattle, Seward, Vancouver and the West Coast. Most commonly, Alaska cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 1st, 2022.

