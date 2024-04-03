  • Newsletter
Asia Cruise Deals

Asia Cruise Deals

We found you 10 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

10 Night
Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Nigh...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image

21 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

655 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Onward
Azamara Onward (Photo: Azamara)

20 Night
Ancient Trade Routes VoyageDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

15 Night
Asia Intensive VoyageDetails

793 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

206 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

233 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

708 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

655 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Asia Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Asia. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Asia cruises. Save up to 47% on last minute Asia cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Asia cruises often sail to Hong Kong, Singapore, Osaka, Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang during their cruise itinerary. Asia cruises could leave from Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore, Sydney, Yokohama and Adelaide. Most commonly, Asia cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 1st, 2022.

