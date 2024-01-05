  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
South Pacific Cruise Deals

South Pacific Cruise Deals

We found you 7 cruises

Nautica
Nautica

10 Night
Tahiti CruiseDetails

353 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey

30 Night
Australia & New Zealand ExplorationDetails

200 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jan 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas

8 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,910 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Australia ProductDetails

2,050 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap South Pacific Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to South Pacific. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for South Pacific cruises. Save up to 29% on last minute South Pacific cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular South Pacific cruises often sail to Sydney (Australia), Auckland, Brisbane, Noumea and Mystery Island during their cruise itinerary. South Pacific cruises could leave from Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney and Tahiti. Most commonly, South Pacific cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 2nd, 2022.

