  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Bahamas Cruise Deals

Bahamas Cruise Deals

We found you 23 cruises

Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,975 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 25, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect DayDetails

3,034 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Freedom of the Seas
Enchantment and Freedom of the Seas at Perfect Day (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,361 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Sunrise
Carnival Sunrise (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,316 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect DayDetails

3,034 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,374 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,374 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,092 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,521 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,374 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 25, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

947 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,527 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,092 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Nassau CruiseDetails

1,521 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sponsored Deal of the Week

4th of July Luxury Sale: Up to $5,000 in Savings
Early access to up to $5,000 in savings and up to $1,700 Onboard Credit as well as Free Air, 2-category upgrade, Pre-Paid Gratuities, Free Beverage Packages, and Exclusive Unpublished Pricing on brands such as Regent, Seabourn, Silversea, Scenic, Explora Journeys, Oceania, Viking, Azamara, and more!
Read More

Cheap Bahamas Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Bahamas. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Bahamas cruises. Save up to 70% on last minute Bahamas cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Bahamas cruises often sail to Port Canaveral (Orlando), Charleston, Freeport, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Half Moon Cay during their cruise itinerary. Bahamas cruises could leave from Baltimore, Charleston, Miami, Port Canaveral and the East Coast. Most commonly, Bahamas cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 2nd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.