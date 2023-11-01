  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Transatlantic Cruise Deals

We found you 15 cruises

Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,509 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,222 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Nov 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

14 Night
Spanish FarewellDetails

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Nov 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Western Europe TransatlanticDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

716 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
16 Nt Mediterranean Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,749 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Atlantic Quest VoyageDetails

678 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara
Nov 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Night
Atlantic Ocean PassageDetails

1,012 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Southern Atlantic CrossingDetails

276 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Onward To Florida VoyageDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara
Nov 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Atlantic Sunsets & CaribbeanDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Nov 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Transatlantic. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Transatlantic cruises. Save up to 62% on last minute Transatlantic cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Transatlantic cruises often sail to Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Barcelona, Lisbon, Madeira (Funchal) and Malaga during their cruise itinerary. Transatlantic cruises could leave from Barcelona, Lisbon, Southampton, Rome and London. Most commonly, Transatlantic cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 9th, 2022.

