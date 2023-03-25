  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Spain Cruise Deals

Spain Cruise Deals

We found you 41 cruises

Wind Star
Wind Star

10 Night
Treasures Of Southern Spain & Morocco 10d Bcn-lisDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

85 Night
*new Collector Grand European Bucket List Adventu...Details

122 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jul 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Star Pride
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)

22 Night
Gateway To The Mediterranean – A Transatlantic Cro...Details

117 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

12 Night
Comprehensive Spain 12d Bod-bcnDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Sep 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Save Up to 40% On Cruises with Princess

  • Cruises and cruisetours departing March 2023 and beyond
  • Book now with only a $100 deposit per guest

Princess

10 Night
Souks & Sherries: Iberia & Morocco Bcn-lisDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jun 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Yachtmans Harbors Of The Rivieras 7d Bcn-cvvDetails

248 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

8 Night
Spanish Symphony 8d Bcn-lisDetails

248 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jul 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Comprehensive Spain 12d Bcn-bodDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise...Details

248 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jul 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Souks & Sherries: Iberia & Morocco 10d Lis-bcnDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

24 Night
Gateway To The Mediterranean – A Transatlantic Cro...Details

122 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Souks & Sherries: Iberia & Morocco 10d Lis-bcnDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

17 Night
*new Mediterranean Odyssey 17d Hfa-bcnDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

17 Night
Cruising On The Rivieras 17d Cvv-bcnDetails

248 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Oct 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

17 Night
Romance Of The West Med 17d Cvv-lisDetails

113 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Oct 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Spain Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Spain. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Spain cruises. Save up to 62% on last minute Spain cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Spain cruises often sail to Cannes, Vigo, Bilbao, Casablanca and Almeria during their cruise itinerary. Spain cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barcelona, Bordeaux, Lisbon and Rome. Most commonly, Spain cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 15th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent