South Pacific Cruise Deals

South Pacific Cruise Deals

We found you 12 cruises

Resilient Lady
Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages third ship

12 Night
New Zealand Fjords & Australian ShoresDetails

Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Mar 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Resilient Lady
Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages third ship

14 Night
Resilient Pacific New Year’s AhoyDetails

Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Dec 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Resilient Lady
Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages third ship

6 Night
Resilient Pacific Island HolidaysDetails

Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Resilient Lady
Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages third ship

2 Night
Melbourne To BurnieDetails

Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Dec 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Melbourne Sydney & New ZealandDetails

Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Mar 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Melbourne To HobartDetails

Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Dec 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Pacific Fjords & Tasman TreasuresDetails

Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Feb 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Aussie MermaidenDetails

Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Dec 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Maori & Australian ShoresDetails

Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Jan 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Southeastern Australia & New ZealandDetails

Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Feb 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Tasman Sea Fjords & Maori ShoresDetails

Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Jan 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
New Zealand Tasmania & MelbourneDetails

Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Feb 2, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap South Pacific Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to South Pacific. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for South Pacific cruises. Save up to 25% on last minute South Pacific cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular South Pacific cruises often sail to Sydney (Australia), Auckland, Napier, Hobart and Burnie during their cruise itinerary. South Pacific cruises could leave from Auckland and Melbourne. Most commonly, South Pacific cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 13th, 2022.

