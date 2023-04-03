  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

France Cruise Deals

France Cruise Deals

We found you 239 cruises

Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

250 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

12 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - BarcelonaDetails

2,510 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Marina
Marina

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

742 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

14 Night
Spain, Gibraltar & BermudaDetails

1,914 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Dreamy voyages sailing across the world

  • Book by 3/31 and your partner gets 50% off & free drinks up to $600
  • Awarded Best Dining and Best Nightlife for 2022 by Cruise Critic
  • Always included luxury means you can have the vacation you deserve

Virgin Voyages

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

250 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Europe - Classic MediterraneanDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - BarcelonaDetails

4,277 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,813 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

3,769 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

210 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Italy, France & Bermuda TransDetails

68 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

719 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

719 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 11, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

2,922 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

11 Night
Barcelona To Athens CruiseDetails

1,461 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 16, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap France Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to France. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for France cruises. Save up to 65% on last minute France cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular France cruises often sail to Miami, Sete, Lanzarote, Belfast and Basel during their cruise itinerary. France cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Piraeus, Lisbon, Marseille and Venice. Most commonly, France cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 20th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent