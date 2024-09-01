  • Newsletter
Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

We found you 15 cruises

Sirena
Sirena

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

249 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Spain & France CruiseDetails

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 1, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

12 Night
Discover The CanariesDetails

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

490 Reviews
Leaving:Rostock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

490 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

717 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Spitsbergen CruiseDetails

36 Reviews
Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Sep 1, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

249 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

490 Reviews
Leaving:Rostock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

249 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
France Intensive VoyageDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

490 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

739 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

13 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

490 Reviews
Leaving:Rostock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Cruise Tips
  • Price Tracker

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Baltic Sea. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Baltic Sea cruises. Save up to 45% on last minute Baltic Sea cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Baltic Sea cruises often sail to Copenhagen, Lisbon, Genoa, Bilbao and La Rochelle-La Pallice during their cruise itinerary. Baltic Sea cruises could leave from Copenhagen, Southampton, Stockholm, London and Warnemunde. Most commonly, Baltic Sea cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

