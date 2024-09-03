  • Newsletter
Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Deals

We found you 27 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

717 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 11, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

556 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 30, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Greek & Adriatic CruiseDetails

1,460 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 16, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Odyssey of the Seas
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

12 Night
Holy Land CruiseDetails

77 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Best Of GreeceDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

77 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,853 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

698 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

2,010 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Egypt & Israel Intensive VoyageDetails

802 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

338 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

338 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

556 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Sep 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

619 Reviews
Leaving:Kusadasi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 56% on last minute Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises often sail to Barcelona, Istanbul, Katakolon (Olympia), Crete and Split during their cruise itinerary. Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barcelona, Bari, Rome and Venice. Most commonly, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 1st, 2023.

