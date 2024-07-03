  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

We found you 23 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

7 Night
Scotland & Iceland's South CoastDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jul 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star
Viking Star

35 Night
Grand Fjords & Iconic Viking ShoresDetails

1,931 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Holland America Rotterdam
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

14 Night
Best Of NorwayDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

26 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,274 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jul 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Virgin Voyages Most Inclusive Offer Ever

  • Book by 1/31 and your partner will get 60% off their voyage
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

490 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jul 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

362 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Iceland Intensive VoyageDetails

28 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 30, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jul 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

362 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Iceland Intensive VoyageDetails

696 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

362 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Icelandic & Scottish MysteriesDetails

204 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Viking SagasDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

28 Night
Jewels Of The British Isles & Icelandic IntrigueDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jul 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Baltic Sea. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Baltic Sea cruises. Save up to 48% on last minute Baltic Sea cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Baltic Sea cruises often sail to Copenhagen, Oslo, Stavanger, Akureyri and Isafjord during their cruise itinerary. Baltic Sea cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dover, Rotterdam and London. Most commonly, Baltic Sea cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 1st, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent