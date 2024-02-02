  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Antarctica Cruise Deals

Antarctica Cruise Deals

We found you 9 cruises

Silver Cloud Expedition
Silver Cloud (Photo: Silversea Cruises)

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Feb 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen
MS Fridtjof Nansen (Photo: Oscar Farrera/Hurtigruten)

11 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Wind
Silver Wind

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)

12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
Feb 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

50 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
Feb 2, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Dunedin
Cruise Line:Ponant
Feb 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Antarctica Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Antarctica. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Antarctica cruises. Save up to 45% on last minute Antarctica cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Antarctica cruises often sail to Buenos Aires, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego) and Dunedin during their cruise itinerary. Antarctica cruises could leave from Ushuaia. Most commonly, Antarctica cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

