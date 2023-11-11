  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Southern Caribbean Cruise Deals

Southern Caribbean Cruise Deals

We found you 8 cruises

Celebrity Beyond
Beyond Homepage Takeover 2560x1440 (002)

9 Night
Aruba, Curacao & Cayman CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,181 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,428 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

408 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Nov 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

327 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
10 Nt Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,181 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Aruba, Curacao & Cayman CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Caribbean - Southern Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Caribbean - Southern. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Caribbean - Southern cruises. Save up to 60% on last minute Caribbean - Southern cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Caribbean - Southern cruises often sail to Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Aruba, Curacao, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) and Bonaire during their cruise itinerary. Caribbean - Southern cruises could leave from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Port Canaveral, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Caribbean - Southern cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 2nd, 2022.

