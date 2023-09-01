  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Mediterranean Cruise Deals

We found you 34 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Odyssey of the Seas
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

9 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea
Viking Sea

12 Night
Mediterranean OdysseyDetails

1,334 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Sep 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Symphony of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas Cabins

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

314 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Ancient Mysteries & EgyptDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Mediterranean OdysseyDetails

1,334 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Sep 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean & Italian SojournDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Sep 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek & Adriatic CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Sep 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Sep 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Ancient Adriatic TreasuresDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Sep 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Cyprus CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 38% on last minute Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Mediterranean cruises often sail to Taormina (Messina), Florence, Istanbul, Marseille and Monaco (Monte Carlo) during their cruise itinerary. Mediterranean cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barcelona, Istanbul, Rome and Venice. Most commonly, Mediterranean cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 1st, 2022.

