Alaska Cruise Deals

Alaska Cruise Deals

We found you 23 cruises

Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

1,203 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

1,203 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

754 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

223 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,103 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Multi Glacier Experience CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska Dawes Glacier CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

672 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Glacier Discovery SouthboundDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

672 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Glacier Discovery NorthboundDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

474 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

474 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

672 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Alaska Glacier ExperienceDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Alaska Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Alaska. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Alaska cruises. Save up to 73% on last minute Alaska cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Alaska cruises often sail to Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Whittier and Icy Strait during their cruise itinerary. Alaska cruises could leave from Anchorage, Seattle, Vancouver, Whittier and the West Coast. Most commonly, Alaska cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 1st, 2022.

