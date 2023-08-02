  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Europe Cruise Deals

Europe Cruise Deals

We found you 242 cruises

Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,013 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Our Norwegian Sale Ends Tonight

  • Book with Cruises.com for the lowest rates on Norwegian
  • Cruises.com Exclusive: $0 Down + Free Cancellation Until 3/4/22
  • Up to $1,900 to Spend on Board + Take All Free at Sea Offers
  • Visit Cruises.com or call 1-800-288-6006 to book your next cruise

Cruises.com

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,013 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greek Island GlowDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Europe - Iceland Details

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Best Of Eastern MediterraneanDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Iceland Details

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

129 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris For Wi...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Spain & France CruiseDetails

2,728 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Best Of Eastern MediterraneanDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Empires Of The MediterraneanDetails

1,334 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Exclusive Access: Save up to $5000 on Luxury Cruises
For a limited time, Save up to $5000 and receive exclusive perks and value add on cruise lines such as Regent, Seabourn, Silversea, Oceania, Azamara, and more. 2-category upgrade, Free Pre-Paid Gratuities, Free Beverage Packages, and Up to $5000 in savings and Shipboard Credit. Book By 02/15/2022
Read More

Cheap Europe - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 44% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to St. Petersburg, Copenhagen, Florence, Helsinki and Miltenberg during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Prague, Venice and London. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.