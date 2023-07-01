  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Mediterranean Cruise Deals

We found you 28 cruises

Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles - Venice Details

2,478 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

213 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

213 Reviews
Leaving:Kusadasi
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,628 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Best Of The Med VoyageDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

213 Reviews
Leaving:Thessaloniki
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Aegean & Adriatic AntiquitiesDetails

291 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Jul 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Empires Of The MediterraneanDetails

1,334 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greece, Turkey & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Empires Of The MediterraneanDetails

1,334 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Palaces & MonumentsDetails

291 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Jul 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 54% on last minute Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Mediterranean cruises often sail to Dubrovnik, Venice, Rome (Civitavecchia), Rhodes and Kotor during their cruise itinerary. Mediterranean cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barcelona, Istanbul, Rome and Venice. Most commonly, Mediterranean cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
