Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Deals

We found you 7 cruises

Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Best Of The Med VoyageDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 26% on last minute Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises often sail to Dubrovnik, Athens, Santorini, Kusadasi and Mykonos during their cruise itinerary. Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barcelona and Istanbul. Most commonly, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

