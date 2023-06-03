  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Mediterranean Cruise Deals

We found you 35 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

10 Night
Greek Islands & Malta CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,628 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Best Of Eastern MediterraneanDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greece, Turkey & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
France Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
10-nt Rivieras & Yacht Harbors VoyageDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jun 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Taormina
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Adriatic Wonders VoyageDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Italy, Croatia & MontenegroDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Best Of Eastern MediterraneanDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jun 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Black Sea BrillianceDetails

291 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Jun 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Holy Land & Ancient KingdomsDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Popular Mediterranean cruises often sail to Venice, Katakolon (Olympia), Kusadasi, Malta (Valletta) and Kotor during their cruise itinerary. Mediterranean cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barcelona, Bordeaux, Rome and Venice. Most commonly, Mediterranean cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

Popular Mediterranean cruises often sail to Venice, Katakolon (Olympia), Kusadasi, Malta (Valletta) and Kotor during their cruise itinerary. Mediterranean cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barcelona, Bordeaux, Rome and Venice. Most commonly, Mediterranean cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 1st, 2021.

