Spain Cruise Deals

We found you 125 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

4,274 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

15 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

2,532 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

16 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

3,768 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

15 Night
Portugal & Spain TransatlanticDetails

1,770 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

349 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Repo - TransatlanticDetails

2,106 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,488 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - BarcelonaDetails

2,509 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Spain, France & Italy TransDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Passage To RomeDetails

1,047 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Mediterranean Adventure & European SplendorDetails

217 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
15 Nt Portugal & Spain Crossing CruiseDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Night
Spain & Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,914 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Spain Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Spain. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Spain cruises. Save up to 78% on last minute Spain cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Spain cruises often sail to Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Southampton, Barcelona, Ibiza and Buzios during their cruise itinerary. Spain cruises could leave from Copacabana Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Lisbon, Miami and Santos (Sao Paulo). Most commonly, Spain cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

