Middle East Cruise Deals

We found you 5 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC World Europa
M S C World Europa with her signature 90 degree plumb bow

9 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Doha
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Dec 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MSC World Europa
M S C World Europa with her signature 90 degree plumb bow

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Doha
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Doha
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MSC World Europa
M S C World Europa with her signature 90 degree plumb bow

20 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Doha
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Mar 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Black Friday Early Access Sale

  • Get up to $600 off
  • Save 30% off every cruise
  • Kids sail free
  • Voted best overall cruise line by Travel Weekly 19 years running

Royal Caribbean

4 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Doha
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Dec 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Cheap Middle East Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Middle East. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Middle East cruises. Save up to 49% on last minute Middle East cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Middle East cruises often sail to Dubai, Genoa, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Sir Bani Yas Island during their cruise itinerary. Middle East cruises could leave from Abu Dhabi, Piraeus, Dubai, Genoa and Doha. Most commonly, Middle East cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

