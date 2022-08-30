  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

We found you 39 cruises

Odyssey of the Seas
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

12 Night
Holy Land CruiseDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Odyssey of the Seas
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

12 Night
Holy Land CruiseDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

9 Night
Italy, Greece, & France CruiseDetails

1,603 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,479 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

The Dreamy Getaway w/ Virgin Voyages

  • Book by 8/31 and your partner will get 50% off their voyage
  • Receive an extra $100 toward your prepaid Bar Tab
  • Cruise Critic Editor's Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

9 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,513 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,997 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,513 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Mediterranean Highlights CruiseDetails

1,479 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Italy, Greece, & France CruiseDetails

1,603 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Celebrity Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Star Clippers Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Star Clippers Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Oceania Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Oceania Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

MSC Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

MSC Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Azamara Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Azamara Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Ponant Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Ponant Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 9th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.