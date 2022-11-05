  • Newsletter
1-2 Day Cruises to the Caribbean

1-2 Day Cruises to the Caribbean

We found you 6 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Mariner of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas

2 Night
Perfect Day Getaway CruiseDetails

1,291 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Meraviglia
MSC Meraviglia

2 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

546 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jan 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Freedom of the Seas
Enchantment and Freedom of the Seas at Perfect Day (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

2 Night
Perfect Day Getaway CruiseDetails

2,366 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)

2 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

2 Night
Cruise To NassauDetails

1,530 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

2 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Palm Beach
Cruise Line:Margaritaville at Sea
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 6th, 2022.

