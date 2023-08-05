  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Celebrity August 2023 Cruises

Celebrity August 2023 Cruises

We found you 34 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

7 Night
Alaska Dawes Glacier CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Greenland & Iceland CruiseDetails

2,334 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Spain, France, & Italy CruiseDetails

602 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Best Of Eastern MediterraneanDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greece, Turkey & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Greenland & Iceland CruiseDetails

2,334 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bruges & Amsterdam CruiseDetails

1,930 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Galapagos Outer LoopDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Greek Islands & Malta CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,334 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Italy, Croatia & MontenegroDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Southbound Alaska CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Galapagos SouthernDetails

174 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Best Of Eastern MediterraneanDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Northbound Alaska CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
