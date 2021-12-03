  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Celebrity December 2021 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

December 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
Celebrity Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Rico, St. Thomas & St. KittsDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Edge

7 Night
Bahamas, Mexico & Grand CaymanDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Key West, Belize & Grand CaymanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Rico, St. Thomas & St. KittsDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Thailand & Vietnam CruiseDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Reflection

7 Night
Mexico, Jamaica & Grand CaymanDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

5 Night
Key West & Mexico CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,827 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Silhouette

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Millennium

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Reflection

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & The BahamasDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Edge

7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Rico St.thomas & St.maartenDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Millennium

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean HolidayDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate S. Caribbean HolidayDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Flora

7 Night
Tcs World Travel CharterDetails

20 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

9 Night
9 Nt Argentina, Rio & Sao Paulo CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Millennium

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Flora

7 Night
Galapagos Outer LoopDetails

20 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

12 Night
Spain & Canaries TransatlanticDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

5 Night
Bahamas & Dominican RepublicDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

5 Night
Key West & Mexico CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Reflection

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & The BahamasDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Celebrity Silhouette

11 Night
11 Nt Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao HolidayDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Carnival December 2021 Cruises

Carnival December 2021 Cruises

Cunard December 2021 Cruises

Cunard December 2021 Cruises

Disney December 2021 Cruises

Disney December 2021 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2021 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2021 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2021 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2021 Cruises

Princess December 2021 Cruises

Princess December 2021 Cruises

Royal Caribbean December 2021 Cruises

Royal Caribbean December 2021 Cruises

Seabourn December 2021 Cruises

Seabourn December 2021 Cruises

Silversea December 2021 Cruises

Silversea December 2021 Cruises

Windstar December 2021 Cruises

Windstar December 2021 Cruises

Costa December 2021 Cruises

Costa December 2021 Cruises

Viking River December 2021 Cruises

Viking River December 2021 Cruises

Uniworld December 2021 Cruises

Uniworld December 2021 Cruises

Hurtigruten December 2021 Cruises

Hurtigruten December 2021 Cruises

MSC December 2021 Cruises

MSC December 2021 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2021 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2021 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2021 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2021 Cruises

Ponant December 2021 Cruises

Ponant December 2021 Cruises

Viking Ocean December 2021 Cruises

Viking Ocean December 2021 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 25th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.