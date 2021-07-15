  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Find Hapag-Lloyd 10 Day Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
10-14 Days
Any
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Hanseatic Spirit
Hanseatic Spirit (Image: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)
Hanseatic Spirit

13 Night
Expedition Northwest Greenland With Disko Bay - Thrilling Polar Adventures Ahead!Details

Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration
Hanseatic Inspiration (Photo: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)
Hanseatic Inspiration

13 Night
Expedition Northwest Greenland - Thrilling Polar Adventures Ahead!Details

Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Europa 2
Europa 2
Europa 2

10 Night
La Dolce Vita And The Sunny AdriaticDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2
Europa 2
Europa 2

13 Night
Idyllic Islands In The AtlanticDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Legs Up. Kick Back. Let's Sale

10% Off Sailings + up to $200 in Onboard Credit

  • Get an extra $100 toward a pre-paid bar tab
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Hanseatic Inspiration

12 Night
New Life In The Ice - Antarctica With Cape HornDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

14 Night
Highlights Of The British And Irish CoastsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration

14 Night
Expedition Chilean Fjords - In The Primeval MazeDetails

Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Europa 2

12 Night
The Most Beautiful Baltic Sea HarboursDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2

12 Night
Norway, Its Fjords And North CapeDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

13 Night
French Classics And La Dolce VitaDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

12 Night
Eternal Spring On The Atlantic CoastDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

12 Night
Of Tsars, Kings And National TreasuresDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2

10 Night
Western Europe At Its BestDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Liverpool
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration

12 Night
Great Lakes - Natural Spectacles With Vast Lake BackdropsDetails

Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Spirit

12 Night
Circumnavigation Of Western Europe - Early Summer On Europe's West CoastDetails

Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Spirit

13 Night
Expedition Azores And Madeira - Highs Of The Azores And Island BlissDetails

Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

13 Night
Nordic Metropolises In Golden LightDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration

14 Night
St Lawrence River And Nova Scotia - Cities, Land And Rivers - The Diversity Of CanadaDetails

Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

11 Night
Picturesque French CoastsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Bilbao
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

14 Night
Southern England's Sunny Insider TipsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2

11 Night
The Great Diversity Of Western EuropeDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

13 Night
A Summer Fairy Tale On The Baltic SeaDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2

12 Night
Volcanic Rock And Radiant NatureDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Nature

10 Night
Expedition To Wild Scotland And Iceland - Island-hopping In Northern EuropeDetails

Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Spirit

11 Night
Ocean As Far As The Eye Can SeeDetails

Leaving:Belem
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.