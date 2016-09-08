Hapag-Lloyd's cruise ships offer onboard and in-port experiences that range from luxury to upmarket soft adventure. Traditionally, Hapag-Lloyd has catered to German-speaking passengers, though the line is beginning to court English-speaking travelers.

Life on the expedition ships, meanwhile, is all about being ashore and exploring during the day, under the guidance of experienced expedition leaders. In the evenings, there are talks and lectures, and passengers also enjoy playing around in the science labs.

On the non-expedition luxury ships, days are more about lounging by the pool, visiting the gym and participating in shore excursions than anything else. Evenings are elegant and low-key, with small, intimate venues to enjoy a nightcap more popular than cavernous, noisy bars.

Gratuities are also included in the cruise fare, but passengers can tip further if they wish to. On expedition cruises, exploring ashore is included, but on the non-expedition luxury cruise ships, you pay extra for shore excursions.

Not quite. You can dine your way around the specialty restaurants at no extra charge, but drinks are not included, just Champagne on arrival and soft drinks in the mini-bar. Access to the beautiful sauna and steam room suites is free.

Depends on which ship you've chosen. On the non-expedition luxury ships, the general dress code for evenings is long trousers and a jacket for men (no tie) and something correspondingly elegant for women. On Europa (a German language ship), there's one formal night per cruise where black tie is encouraged.

Hapag-Lloyd primarily draws exclusively German-speaking cruisers, but a few ships in the fleet are marketed at the international market and on these you'll get a mix of well-heeled, well-traveled cruisers from Europe and North America. The international ships also draw a larger range of age groups as well, with kids clubs onboard to appeal to families. The German-only ships mostly attract people over 50, mainly couples, and at least one ship is designated as adults-only.

SHORT VERSION: I greatly enjoyed the outstanding food, service, and classical music on this luxury small ship cruise and plan to return soon. Details: I am an American who did this two-week luxury small...

I’m putting up this review almost 11 months after our first cruise on Europa 2, as I noticed recent reviews are sparse. In part, that’s probably because the ship gets booked up so far ahead by the German market...

I first read about Europa in Berlitz's 2017 guide, fantastic, by the way, in case you're looking for in-depth research about individual ships not on CruiseCritic. I am an American who went on this amazing ship for...

The Europa 2-even the name exudes luxury, style, and quite a Eurocentric flair to life that I have come to learn and love on my eight night sailing to the beautiful Mediterranean. The cost-incredibly expensive, but...

