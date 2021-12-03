  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Avalon Waterways December 2021 Cruises

Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

7 Night
The Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Vista
Avalon Vista
Avalon Vista

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

7 Night
The Legendary DanubeDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Passion
Avalon Passion
Avalon Passion

6 Night
Christmastime On The Danube Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon View

6 Night
Christmastime On The Danube Details

Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Envision

4 Night
Christmastime In Alsace & Germany Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Envision

5 Night
Festive Season In The Heart Of GermanyDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Envision

4 Night
Christmastime In Alsace & Germany Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Envision

5 Night
Festive Season In The Heart Of GermanyDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Impression

4 Night
Christmastime In Alsace & Germany Details

67 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Tranquility II

15 Night
Christmastime From Vienna To BaselDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon View

6 Night
Christmastime On The Danube Details

Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Vista

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Tranquility II

6 Night
Christmastime On The Danube Details

87 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Tranquility II

4 Night
Christmastime In Alsace & Germany Details

87 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Impression

5 Night
Festive Season In The Heart Of GermanyDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Impression

15 Night
Christmastime From Vienna To BaselDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Impression

11 Night
Christmastime From Vienna To FrankfurtDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Tranquility II

11 Night
Christmastime From Vienna To FrankfurtDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Impression

6 Night
Christmastime On The Danube Details

67 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Passion

6 Night
Christmastime On The Danube Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Tranquility II

5 Night
Festive Season In The Heart Of GermanyDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Saigon

7 Night
Mekong Discovery Details

Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Saigon

7 Night
Mekong Discovery Details

Leaving:Phnom Penh
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
