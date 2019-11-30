Who goes on Avalon Waterways cruise ships?
Avalon caters to English-speaking travelers from North America, the U.K. and Australia/New Zealand. The average age of passengers is mid-50s to 60s, but the mix varies by itinerary, and on four- and five-night cruises, you'll find more 40-something travelers and others trying out river cruises for the first time. Children ages 8 and older are welcome onboard, but there is no formal youth program.
Do I have to dress up on a Avalon Waterways cruise?
No, not really. You can't wear shorts at dinner, but, other than that the dress code is casual. At dinner you'll see mostly open-neck shirts and slacks for men; slacks, skirts or dresses for women. Some people op to dress up a bit nicer, though still relatively casual, for the welcome and farewell dinners (only on Europe river cruises).
Is everything free on Avalon Waterways cruises?
Exactly what is included varies somewhat with the itineraries. In Europe, Asia and South America, coffee and tea are available free of charge all day long. In Europe a choice of complimentary wine, beer or soft drinks is included with lunch and dinner, and sparkling wine with breakfast. On the Mekong, Ganges and Amazon rivers, select soft drinks and local beer/spirits are available throughout the day and wine is included with lunch and dinner. Wi-Fi is free (except in the Amazon or Galapagos, where it's not available), as is dining (including breakfast in bed and picnic lunches to take on shore) and all onboard entertainment and enrichment. Most shore excursions are complimentary, including the line's Active Adventure options.
You'll pay extra for gratuities, salon or spa treatments, laundry, onboard shop purchases and some special excursions.
What are Avalon Waterways’s most popular activities?
Shore excursions are at the heart of activities on any Avalon sailing. Options can range from active excursions, such as canoeing the Danube or jogging through Amsterdam, to cultural experiences, like following the life of an Austrian worker or taking part in an Amsterdam painting class. Passengers who prefer to explore on their own can use the AvalonGO app loaded with a list of nearby attractions and hours of operation, historical facts, maps and directions as well as local cafes, restaurants, bars and entertainment options.
Onboard, most passengers attend enrichment sessions, and the Local Favorites program brings regional performances onboard, as well as classes: tai chi or Mandarin lessons on the Yangtze, culinary demonstrations in France, etc.
Why go with Avalon Waterways?
- Suite class ships feature floor-to-ceiling, retractable windows
- Locally sourced wines and shore excursion included in fare
- Cruises great rivers in Europe and Asia
Best for: English-speaking travelers who want to sail the world by river, exploring at their own pace
Not for: Families with young children or travelers who depend on wheelchairs