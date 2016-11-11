Victoria Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Victoria Cruises cruise ships?
Victoria Cruises bends over backward to please Western tastes. As a result, Americans account for the majority of passengers, with smaller numbers from Europe and Australia. Most are over 50, seasoned travelers with a sprinkling of younger passengers and families.
Do I have to dress up on a Victoria Cruises cruise?
Yes. Though the ambiance is by and large casual there are two dinners where jacket and tie (and equivalent wardrobe for the ladies) is recommended: a welcome aboard dinner and farewell dinner.
Is everything free on Victoria Cruises cruises?
No. Standard fares include meals, shore excursions and onboard lectures and demonstrations. Wi-Fi, drinks and gratuities cost extra. Passengers in suites have more inclusions, such as Wi-Fi, soft drinks, coffee and tea throughout the day, and wine and beer with dinner.
What are Victoria Cruises’s most popular activities?
Despite wanting to be in familiar settings onboard their river ship, Victoria Cruises' passengers want a full immersion into Chinese culture and anything that facilitates that is popular, from shore excursions to onboard lectures, demonstrations and interactive classes. At night, the ships' entertainment leans toward the cultural, as well, with performances by members of the Beijing Opera, or fashion shows with crew members modeling clothing stretching from thousands of years ago to the hip, contemporary youth-oriented fashions of modern, booming Shanghai.
Why go with Victoria Cruises?
- The only U.S.-owned and operated line on the Yangtze River
- Year-round sailings
- China cruise-and-stay options available
Best for: Slightly less adventurous North American travelers
Not for: Budget travelers, non-English speakers with non-American tastes