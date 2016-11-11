What are Victoria Cruises’s most popular activities?

Despite wanting to be in familiar settings onboard their river ship, Victoria Cruises' passengers want a full immersion into Chinese culture and anything that facilitates that is popular, from shore excursions to onboard lectures, demonstrations and interactive classes. At night, the ships' entertainment leans toward the cultural, as well, with performances by members of the Beijing Opera, or fashion shows with crew members modeling clothing stretching from thousands of years ago to the hip, contemporary youth-oriented fashions of modern, booming Shanghai.