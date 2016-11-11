  • Newsletter
Victoria Cruises operates solely on China's Yangtze River. Americans account for 60 percent of the passenger load. Most of the remainder come from Europe and Australia.

Victoria Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Victoria Cruises cruise ships?

Victoria Cruises bends over backward to please Western tastes. As a result, Americans account for the majority of passengers, with smaller numbers from Europe and Australia. Most are over 50, seasoned travelers with a sprinkling of younger passengers and families.

Do I have to dress up on a Victoria Cruises cruise?

Yes. Though the ambiance is by and large casual there are two dinners where jacket and tie (and equivalent wardrobe for the ladies) is recommended: a welcome aboard dinner and farewell dinner.

Is everything free on Victoria Cruises cruises?

No. Standard fares include meals, shore excursions and onboard lectures and demonstrations. Wi-Fi, drinks and gratuities cost extra. Passengers in suites have more inclusions, such as Wi-Fi, soft drinks, coffee and tea throughout the day, and wine and beer with dinner.

What are Victoria Cruises’s most popular activities?

Despite wanting to be in familiar settings onboard their river ship, Victoria Cruises' passengers want a full immersion into Chinese culture and anything that facilitates that is popular, from shore excursions to onboard lectures, demonstrations and interactive classes. At night, the ships' entertainment leans toward the cultural, as well, with performances by members of the Beijing Opera, or fashion shows with crew members modeling clothing stretching from thousands of years ago to the hip, contemporary youth-oriented fashions of modern, booming Shanghai.

Why go with Victoria Cruises?

  • The only U.S.-owned and operated line on the Yangtze River
  • Year-round sailings
  • China cruise-and-stay options available

Best for: Slightly less adventurous North American travelers

Not for: Budget travelers, non-English speakers with non-American tastes

Victoria Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Victoria Sophia on yanktze

Requested many times for room to be cooler given air fan in room with ice blocks.Would never recommend this ship to others mainly because this hot box room is so uncomfortable.Read More
sieger5

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

This boat should be CONDEMMED

Two hour buffet sitting resulted in food being taken away after just over an hour on two nights.Food was strange.Read More
LegalEagle2012

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Appalling!

We enjoyed our Yangtze trip despite this barge, not because of it.A 4 night cruise on the Yangtze was part of our package tour.Read More
Davo21

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Yangtze River Cruise

On a positive note the staff were friendly (although hardly any one on board spoke English), and the food was good, but not exceptional.Be warned, no double beds on board, even in the suites....Read More
Rosca

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

