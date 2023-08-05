  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Carnival August 2023 Cruises

Carnival August 2023 Cruises

We found you 62 cruises

Carnival Panorama
Carnival Panorama (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

7 Night
Mexican Riviera ItineraryDetails

88 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Pride
Carnival Pride

12 Night
Iceland & British Isles CruiseDetails

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Valor
Carnival Valor

5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,453 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Legend
Carnival Legend

6 Night
Bermuda From BaltimoreDetails

1,407 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Our Norwegian Sale Ends Tonight

  • Book with Cruises.com for the lowest rates on Norwegian
  • Cruises.com Exclusive: $0 Down + Free Cancellation Until 3/4/22
  • Up to $1,900 to Spend on Board + Take All Free at Sea Offers
  • Visit Cruises.com or call 1-800-288-6006 to book your next cruise

Cruises.com

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,360 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,287 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
BahamasDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,360 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

964 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,505 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

964 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,911 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,282 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,453 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Freeport & NassauDetails

1,043 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Exotic Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,392 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,453 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bermuda Cruise From New YorkDetails

1,392 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Aug 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Celebrity August 2023 Cruises

Celebrity August 2023 Cruises

Crystal August 2023 Cruises

Crystal August 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line August 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line August 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) August 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) August 2023 Cruises

Princess August 2023 Cruises

Princess August 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean August 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean August 2023 Cruises

Seabourn August 2023 Cruises

Seabourn August 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions August 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions August 2023 Cruises

Uniworld August 2023 Cruises

Uniworld August 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten August 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten August 2023 Cruises

MSC August 2023 Cruises

MSC August 2023 Cruises

Azamara August 2023 Cruises

Azamara August 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways August 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways August 2023 Cruises

Scenic August 2023 Cruises

Scenic August 2023 Cruises

CroisiEurope August 2023 Cruises

CroisiEurope August 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises August 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises August 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean August 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean August 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages August 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages August 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises August 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises August 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.