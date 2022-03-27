Who goes on Uniworld cruise ships?
Uniworld attracts affluent, sophisticated travelers, the majority of whom are North Americans, but you'll also find passengers from the U.K. and Australia onboard. The bulk of passengers fall into the traditional 60-plus river cruise age group, but a good sprinkling of people aged 40 to 60 are also drawn to the stylish onboard ambience.
In addition, Uniworld was one of the first lines to offer themed family cruising, and those sailings attract multigenerational groups.
Do I have to dress up on a Uniworld cruise?
Somewhat. Uniworld passengers run to smart-casual by day, but at night they almost always opt for dressier outfits, especially at the captain's welcome and farewell festivities. For those meals, as well as select dining ashore or concert options, the line suggests men bring a sports jacket and women, a cocktail dress or pantsuit. With that said, Uniworld only asks that cruisers not wear shorts to dinner.
Is everything free on Uniworld cruises?
No, but the experience is fairly inclusive with some differences depending on the itinerary. In general, unlimited drinks, most shore excursions, Wi-Fi and gratuities (onboard and on shore) are all included in the cruise fare. Access to onboard bikes and a self-service launderette are also complimentary.
You will pay extra for some shore excursions, as well as spa and beauty treatments.
What are Uniworld’s most popular activities?
The ports of call draw passengers off the ship for much of the day and when they return onboard, they tend to spend quite a lot of time in the public rooms socializing. The indoor and outdoor pools attract more passengers than usual on river cruises, and the gym and spa facilities get plenty of use.
Whenever offered, passengers gather for onboard programs, such as wine tastings, culinary classes and local group performance of traditional regional arts. Speakers from the line's Signature Lecture Series also usually draw a crowd. Dancing in the evening can prove popular depending on the passenger mix.
Why go with Uniworld?
- One of river cruising's most luxurious lines.
- Sails rivers in Europe, Russia, Asia, India and Egypt.
- Intriguing variety of tour options.
Best for: Affluent travelers who enjoy a touch of opulence with their luxury
Not for: Young families, passengers with mobility issues and anyone who prefers subtle elegance over opulence