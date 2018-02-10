Who goes on SeaDream Yacht Club cruise ships?
SeaDream passengers tend to be affluent, unpretentious and active, primarily coming from North America and Europe, with most falling in the 40 to 60 age range. Though families with children older than 1 are welcome onboard, there is no family programming and the overall SeaDream experience is decidedly adult.
Do I have to dress up on a SeaDream Yacht Club cruise?
Not exactly. SeaDream maintains a "yacht casual" dress code, and by day everyone wears swimsuits with cover-ups and comfortable yachtwear. In the evening, you'll find men wearing collared shirts and sometimes jackets, but no ties, and women are mostly in elegant casual dresses or slacks.
Is everything free on SeaDream Yacht Club cruises?
Not quite. Conventional shore excursions cost extra, but crew members take cruisers out hiking, biking, snorkeling or kayaking without charge, and with complimentary mountain bikes onboard, you can set up your own excursion. Use of all the water "toys" in the marina is also complimentary. Also included in the cruise fare are all dining venues and most beverages, gratuities, fitness classes and use of the golf simulator.
You'll pay extra for premium alcoholic drinks, spa treatments and shore excursions.
What are SeaDream Yacht Club’s most popular activities?
Sailing on SeaDream is very much like being invited on a friend's large yacht -- you'll find lots of great food but you create the experience you want, aided by personal service from the staff (nearly one crew member for each passenger). Many passengers enjoy napping or sunning on deck in the thick-cushioned Balinese Dream Beds. (They can even be reserved at night for sleeping under the stars.)
The marina is also quite popular, with its selection of sailboats, WaveRunners, snorkeling gear, banana boats, tubes, wakeboards and water skis, stand-up paddle-boards and Jet Skis. Active passengers also gravitate to the golf simulator (with 30 major courses), and yoga and tai chi classes.
Passengers all turn out at the weekly beachside Champagne & Caviar Splash Party, and concerts and movies are screened on deck at night.
Why go with SeaDream Yacht Club?
- True yacht-like cruising: sophisticated yet unpretentious
- Outstanding service and cuisine
- Super cozy cabins
Best for: Travelers who prefer free time over a highly structured schedule
Not for: Anyone who likes to be on the go all the time and wants lots of choices of activities