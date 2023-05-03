  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Viking River May 2023 Cruises

Viking River May 2023 Cruises

We found you 83 cruises

Viking Ullur
TA Viking Ullur Exterior

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Tir
Viking Tir (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Tir
Viking Tir (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Magni
Viking Magni

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

98 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Waterways Of The TsarsDetails

103 Reviews
Leaving:Moscow
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

183 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

156 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Waterways Of The TsarsDetails

69 Reviews
Leaving:St. Petersburg
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

129 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

123 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Regensburg
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
