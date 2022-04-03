  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Viking River April 2022 Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

April 2022
All Deals
Viking Tir
Viking Tir (Photo: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Tir

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vali
Viking Vali (Photo: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Vali

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Heimdal
Viking Heimdal
Viking Heimdal

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

107 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Rinda
Viking Rinda
Viking Rinda

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Magni

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jarl

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Regensburg
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Ve

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

89 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Lif

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Hermod

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Fjorgyn

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Radgrid

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vidar

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

124 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Lif

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Kari

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Eir

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

136 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Var

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

155 Reviews
Leaving:Regensburg
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vili

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Tor

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Regensburg
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vilhjalm

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Buri

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Heimdal

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

107 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Ullur

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Skaga

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Buri

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Delling

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
