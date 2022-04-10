  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Viking River Cruises

7,278 Reviews
18 Awards
Viking Lif

About Viking River Cruises

Best-known of the river lines, Viking River provides solid cruises with a great variety of itinerary and cabin choices.

  • More about Viking River Cruises

  • Who goes on Viking River cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Viking River cruise?

Find Viking River Cruises

Viking Vilhjalm
Viking Vilhjalm
Viking Vilhjalm

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vali
Viking Vali (Photo: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Vali

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Hlin
Viking Hlin
Viking Hlin

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

160 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Tir
Viking Tir (Photo: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Tir

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Mani

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Forseti

7 Night
Chateaux,rivers & WineDetails

187 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Fjorgyn

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Rinda

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Heimdal

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

107 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vidar

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

124 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Gefjon

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Radgrid

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Ingvi

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Magni

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vali

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jarl

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Kari

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Modi

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Magni

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Hermod

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Ingvi

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Hermod

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Hild

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Gefjon

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Tialfi

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking River Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Viking River cruise ships?

Passengers on Viking River Cruises are generally English-speaking, well-traveled cruise veterans in the 55-plus bracket, although China and Southeast Asia attracts some younger travelers (think 40-plus).

Viking River Cruises is not appropriate for families as all passengers must be 18 years or older to sail.

Do I have to dress up on a Viking River cruise?

Viking River Cruises emphasizes comfort over formality, with most people donning pullovers or button-up shirts, khakis, and blouse and pant or suit pairings. Even at the captain's welcome and farewell dinners, you won't see many men in suits (or even jackets for that matter) or women in fancy dresses. Despite its generally casual feel, jeans and shorts are not permitted at dinner.

Is everything free on Viking River cruises?

No. Viking River Cruises are semi-inclusive, with at least one shore excursion per day, Wi-Fi, bottled water and all onboard meals (in all venues) included in the price of your cruise. Also included is beer, wine and soda at lunch and dinner; these beverages cost extra any other time of the day.

You will need to pay extra for tips, laundry and additional shore excursion offerings. On vessels with hair or spa services, or any retail offerings, you'll need to pay extra for these as well.

What are Viking River’s most popular activities?

River cruising is all about the destinations visited, and excursion are, by far, the most popular Viking River activity. In all ports, passengers have at least one free sightseeing option, with several extra-fee choices as well. Onboard, there are few activities to engage in but the occasional onboard presentation (usually a lecture, or local dance or music troupe) draws a crowd. Evening music (typically a piano player) may or may not be popular depending on the crowd onboard.

Why go with Viking River?

  • Largest -- and best-known -- river cruise line in the world
  • Pricing includes a guided shore excursion in each port of call
  • Ships are new, casual but refined, and comfortable

Best for: People taking their first river cruise who want a choice of cabins, itineraries and availability

Not for: Families or travelers looking for luxurious, all-inclusive river cruises

Featured News

1
More River Lines Announce European Restart Dates As American Travel Looks Possible For Summer
2
Viking Adds Summer 2021 European River Cruises Beginning In July
Viking River Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Amazing sites, beautiful ship, wonderful memories!

WARNING! This review is long. After reserving this cruise almost two years ago, we (group of 8) were a bit concerned if our cruise down the Nile on the Viking Ra scheduled to begin on March 6, 2020, would be... Read More
User Avatar
Kirklulu

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Cities visited great, rest not so much

Never having been to Europe before nor done a river cruise decided on the Romantic Danube cruise at end of December. We have done a number of ocean cruises but this was our first river cruise. Having heard so many... Read More
User Avatar
Natslive

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Impartial Review - Pros and Cons - YOU decide!

I went with my parents for Christmas vacation. I will list the pros and cons. Pros: -The ship is well heated -The rooms and showers are clean -They will bend over backwards to accommodate you -Some... Read More
User Avatar
Rotheme1

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

Christmas markets Rhine cruise - Incredible Experience

We had done several Viking river and ocean cruises but had wanted to experience the Christmas Markets. The trip met and exceeded our expectations! Viking, as always, has the best service but the crew were especially... Read More
User Avatar
Richard-Maine

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

