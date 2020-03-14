Costa Cruises is a European experience that primarily is geared toward Europeans. Costa Cruises is well-known for its Italian ambience onboard, vibrant entertainment and Samsara Spa, one of the best at sea.

Not for: The shy and retiring; anyone looking for American-style cruising

By day, unless the ship is in port, most people gravitate to the pool, which can be both noisy and crowded. Popular activities, on most ships, include 4D cinemas, a Grand Prix simulator, laser mazes and the Samsara Spa and gym. Evenings are all about dining, bars, shows in the theater and to an extent, the casino.

No, there are lots of extras. The cruise fare pretty much only includes your accommodations, meals in select restaurants and tea and coffee. Extras include gratuities, beverages, ice cream, specialty coffees and tea, specialty dining, shore excursions, spa treatments and retail shop purchases.

No, there are no enforced dress codes, just suggestions: casual, informal and formal. You'll never need a tuxedo or ball gown, even on formal nights. With that said, most people will dress up per the recommendations (i.e., jacket and ties on formal nights for men and cocktail dresses for women), and Italians do tend to be effortlessly stylish, generally speaking, so it's worth making some effort.

Costa's ships also appeal to a wide range of ages, from 20-something first-time cruisers to retirees, and its fun, active vibe attracts a strong family audience, though the "Neo" ships are adults-only and attract an older crowd.

On European itineraries, Costa attracts mostly passengers from Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and the U.K. North Americans are a minority. On Caribbean cruises, the demographics are still geared strongly toward European travelers with a larger smattering of North Americans. Cruises originating in Chinese ports cater exclusively to Chinese passengers.

We liked the itinerary and it was a good value. The ship is beautiful with lots of really wood. It was well maintained and spotless. The itinerary changes due to the Covid-19 virus were NOT THE FAULT OF COSTA,...

My experience with costa cruise would be the worst travel experience I have ever endured.only on the ship for 24 hours, never left the embarkation port before we were told to disembark. The process of passengers...

We chose this cruise and were joined by two friends. As mentioned in other reviews we did not set sail due to Corona Virus affecting sailing ports of call. Have to say we found the staff extremely helpful and...

Didnt end up sailing as cruise cancelled because of Coronavirus. Extremely rude, grumpy drink staff. Spent one night on board. Buffet was so small with well below average variety of food compared to other cruises...

