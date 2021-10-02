  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Costa Cruises

1,598 Reviews
Costa neoRomantica (Photo: Costa Cruises)

About Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises is a European experience that primarily is geared toward Europeans. Costa Cruises is well-known for its Italian ambience onboard, vibrant entertainment and Samsara Spa, one of the best at sea.

  • More about Costa Cruises

  • Who goes on Costa cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Costa cruise?

Costa Luminosa

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

173 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Costa Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Costa cruise ships?

On European itineraries, Costa attracts mostly passengers from Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and the U.K. North Americans are a minority. On Caribbean cruises, the demographics are still geared strongly toward European travelers with a larger smattering of North Americans. Cruises originating in Chinese ports cater exclusively to Chinese passengers.

Costa's ships also appeal to a wide range of ages, from 20-something first-time cruisers to retirees, and its fun, active vibe attracts a strong family audience, though the "Neo" ships are adults-only and attract an older crowd.

Do I have to dress up on a Costa cruise?

No, there are no enforced dress codes, just suggestions: casual, informal and formal. You'll never need a tuxedo or ball gown, even on formal nights. With that said, most people will dress up per the recommendations (i.e., jacket and ties on formal nights for men and cocktail dresses for women), and Italians do tend to be effortlessly stylish, generally speaking, so it's worth making some effort.

Is everything free on Costa cruises?

No, there are lots of extras. The cruise fare pretty much only includes your accommodations, meals in select restaurants and tea and coffee. Extras include gratuities, beverages, ice cream, specialty coffees and tea, specialty dining, shore excursions, spa treatments and retail shop purchases.

What are Costa’s most popular activities?

By day, unless the ship is in port, most people gravitate to the pool, which can be both noisy and crowded. Popular activities, on most ships, include 4D cinemas, a Grand Prix simulator, laser mazes and the Samsara Spa and gym. Evenings are all about dining, bars, shows in the theater and to an extent, the casino.

Why go with Costa?

  • Big, colorful ships with nonstop entertainment onboard
  • In Europe, rolling embarkation, so you choose where you begin and end your cruise
  • Multinational passenger makeup

Best for: Young cruisers and families, party animals and cruisers on a budget

Not for: The shy and retiring; anyone looking for American-style cruising

Costa Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Thank you Costa

We chose this cruise and were joined by two friends. As mentioned in other reviews we did not set sail due to Corona Virus affecting sailing ports of call. Have to say we found the staff extremely helpful and... Read More
User Avatar
Just two

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Terrible service and food.

Didnt end up sailing as cruise cancelled because of Coronavirus. Extremely rude, grumpy drink staff. Spent one night on board. Buffet was so small with well below average variety of food compared to other cruises... Read More
User Avatar
Julesmeister 1

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Worst travel experience

My experience with costa cruise would be the worst travel experience I have ever endured.only on the ship for 24 hours, never left the embarkation port before we were told to disembark. The process of passengers... Read More
User Avatar
Brose05

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Our mystery cruise was an adventure.

We liked the itinerary and it was a good value. The ship is beautiful with lots of really wood. It was well maintained and spotless. The itinerary changes due to the Covid-19 virus were NOT THE FAULT OF COSTA,... Read More
User Avatar
QAPQAP

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

