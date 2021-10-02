Who goes on Costa cruise ships?
On European itineraries, Costa attracts mostly passengers from Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and the U.K. North Americans are a minority. On Caribbean cruises, the demographics are still geared strongly toward European travelers with a larger smattering of North Americans. Cruises originating in Chinese ports cater exclusively to Chinese passengers.
Costa's ships also appeal to a wide range of ages, from 20-something first-time cruisers to retirees, and its fun, active vibe attracts a strong family audience, though the "Neo" ships are adults-only and attract an older crowd.
Do I have to dress up on a Costa cruise?
No, there are no enforced dress codes, just suggestions: casual, informal and formal. You'll never need a tuxedo or ball gown, even on formal nights. With that said, most people will dress up per the recommendations (i.e., jacket and ties on formal nights for men and cocktail dresses for women), and Italians do tend to be effortlessly stylish, generally speaking, so it's worth making some effort.
Is everything free on Costa cruises?
No, there are lots of extras. The cruise fare pretty much only includes your accommodations, meals in select restaurants and tea and coffee. Extras include gratuities, beverages, ice cream, specialty coffees and tea, specialty dining, shore excursions, spa treatments and retail shop purchases.
What are Costa’s most popular activities?
By day, unless the ship is in port, most people gravitate to the pool, which can be both noisy and crowded. Popular activities, on most ships, include 4D cinemas, a Grand Prix simulator, laser mazes and the Samsara Spa and gym. Evenings are all about dining, bars, shows in the theater and to an extent, the casino.
Why go with Costa?
- Big, colorful ships with nonstop entertainment onboard
- In Europe, rolling embarkation, so you choose where you begin and end your cruise
- Multinational passenger makeup
Best for: Young cruisers and families, party animals and cruisers on a budget
Not for: The shy and retiring; anyone looking for American-style cruising