  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Windstar May 2023 Cruises

Windstar May 2023 Cruises

We found you 36 cruises

Star Pride
Star Pride

8 Night
Aegean Sea Odyssey 8d Ist-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Star Pride
Star Pride

9 Night
Black Sea Sights & Turkish Delights 9d Ist-ist Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Star Pride
Star Pride

8 Night
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Pir...Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Star Pride
Star Pride

17 Night
*new Mediterranean Odyssey 17d Hfa-bcn Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Up to $400 more while sailing the Med

  • Up to $400 on board credit per cabin on select Mediterranean voyages
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

10 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands 10d Ppt-ppt Details

100 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

23 Night
Culinary Capitals Of Spain & France 23d Bcn-ams Details

121 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Comprehensive Spain 12d Bcn-bod Details

121 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

10 Night
Delphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour 7d...Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Impressionist France 11d Bod-ams Details

121 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rome & Grand Prix Of Monaco 7d Bcn-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Delphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour 7d...Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt...Details

100 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Aleutians & North Pacific Crossing 15d Tyo-sew Details

117 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

25 Night
Alaska Crossing From Japan 26d Tyo-van Details

117 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Cultures & Charms Of Italy & Croatia 18c Cvv-vce Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt...Details

100 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Sicilian Splendors 10d Cvv-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Hfa...Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Twice The Tahiti 17d Ppt-ppt Details

100 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Vce-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Italian Trio 15d Vce-bcn Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Carnival May 2023 Cruises

Carnival May 2023 Cruises

Celebrity May 2023 Cruises

Celebrity May 2023 Cruises

Disney May 2023 Cruises

Disney May 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2023 Cruises

Princess May 2023 Cruises

Princess May 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean May 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean May 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions May 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions May 2023 Cruises

Sea Cloud May 2023 Cruises

Sea Cloud May 2023 Cruises

Uniworld May 2023 Cruises

Uniworld May 2023 Cruises

MSC May 2023 Cruises

MSC May 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways May 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways May 2023 Cruises

Scenic May 2023 Cruises

Scenic May 2023 Cruises

CroisiEurope May 2023 Cruises

CroisiEurope May 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises May 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises May 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2023 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises May 2023 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises May 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages May 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages May 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises May 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises May 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 19th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.