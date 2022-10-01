  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Windstar October 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

October 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Windstar Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

11 Night
Boston Sights, Caribbean Nights 11d Bos-sju Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

11 Night
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Bos-mtr Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

11 Night
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Mtr-bos Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit (Photo: Windstar)
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Wind Star

10 Night
Treasures Of Southern Spain & Morocco 10d Bcn-lis Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

8 Night
Aegean Sea Odyssey Via The Corinth Canal 8d Ist-pir Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Cvv-vce Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

8 Night
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Hfa-pir Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

16 Night
Pilgrimage To The Holy Land & Beyond: Israel, Greece & Turkey 16d Ist-hfa Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

8 Night
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Pir-hfa Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

16 Night
Mediterranean Odyssey 16d Hfa-bcn Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Enchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast 7d Pir-cvv Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Vce-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

8 Night
A Piece Of Greece, A Slice Of Sicily & The Corinth Canal 8d Pir-bcn Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

14 Night
Ancient To Avant-garde Mediterranean 14d Pir-bcn Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

18 Night
Mediterranean Memoirs 18d Pir-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Wind Star

7 Night
Mediterranean Island Mosaic 7d Cvv-bcn Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Carnival October 2022 Cruises

Carnival October 2022 Cruises

Celebrity October 2022 Cruises

Celebrity October 2022 Cruises

Cunard October 2022 Cruises

Cunard October 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2022 Cruises

Princess October 2022 Cruises

Princess October 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2022 Cruises

Seabourn October 2022 Cruises

Seabourn October 2022 Cruises

Silversea October 2022 Cruises

Silversea October 2022 Cruises

Viking River October 2022 Cruises

Viking River October 2022 Cruises

Uniworld October 2022 Cruises

Uniworld October 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten October 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten October 2022 Cruises

Oceania October 2022 Cruises

Oceania October 2022 Cruises

MSC October 2022 Cruises

MSC October 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways October 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways October 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2022 Cruises

Scenic October 2022 Cruises

Scenic October 2022 Cruises

CroisiEurope October 2022 Cruises

CroisiEurope October 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean October 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean October 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 25th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.